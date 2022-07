“Sorrento call to action”: Youth to play an active role in tourism’s future



Added: 04.07.2022 18:29 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: voiceofbalochistan.pk



The first Global Youth Tourism Summit concluded with the launch of the Sorrento Call to Action, a bold and ground-breaking vision for young people to be active participants in tourism’s restart and growth as a pillar of sustainable and inclusive development. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »