Ascott stengthens global portfolio with Oakwood acquisition



Added: 04.07.2022



Ascott is acquiring Oakwood Worldwide in a deal which will leapfrog Ascott’s global presence to more than 150,000 units in 900 properties across 200 cities in 39 countries. The deal, which includes 81 properties and 15,000 units, is scheduled to complete in autumn 2022. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »