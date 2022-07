Vietjet launches direct routes to Japan’s Fukuoka, Nagoya



Source: audreysimplicity.com



The route connecting Hanoi to Fukuoka is operated three return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays every week, the Hanoi - Nagoya one is operated four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays to serve people and tourists with almost 5 hours flying per leg. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Japan Tags: UK