Seabourn takes delivery of Seabourn Venture



Source: www.cruiseindustrynews.com



Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, took delivery of its first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy. Seabourn Venture is the first of the line’s two purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ships and the newest expedition ship in the industry. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Italy