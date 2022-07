Airbus awarded new orders in China



Airbus confirms the signing of orders with Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shenzhen Airlines for a total of 292 A320 Family aircraft, demonstrating the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market. Once the relevant criteria are met, these orders will enter the backlog. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Aviation