Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok has opened as the first Vignette Collection hotel in Asia. Vignette Collection is IHG’s newest Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand, delivering stays that are authentic, experiential and considerate. Located in the bustling city of Bangkok, the hotel’s location at Langsuan offers convenient access to prime districts such as Sukhumvit, Silom, Siam and Chidlom.