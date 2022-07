Added: 01.07.2022 23:50 | 14 views | 0 comments

Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with operations across hospitality, leisure and entertainment, announced that Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub Season 5 will commence on 15 September 2022, following a successful extended Season 4 that welcomed more than 200,000 visitors from 125 nationalities in eight months.