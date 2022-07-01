Harbour Air announces summer flights from Vancouver to Eldorado Resort Marina



Added: 01.07.2022 19:00 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.krgv.com



Flights resume on Saturday, July 9th and there are promotional rates as low as $299 all summer long. This seasonal service will feature one round-trip flight twice a week (Saturday & Tuesday) through September 6th. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »