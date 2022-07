KLM repays remainder of loan to Dutch government



Source: news.klm.com



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be repaying the final portion of €277 million of the loans secured from the Dutch government and the banks in 2020. KLM borrowed a total of €942 million from the credit facility of €3.4 billion. This repayment means that two years on, KLM will have redeemed all the portions it used of the loan package received to deal with the Covid-19 crisis and to safeguard its future.