Hilton boosts Maldives presence



Added: 01.07.2022



Source: www.aluxurytravelblog.com



Hilton has opened its fourth resort in the Maldives with the Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. The all-villa resort joins Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton in the paradise destination.