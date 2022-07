Added: 01.07.2022 12:16 | 6 views | 0 comments

Etihad Airways is celebrating the arrival of its new Airbus A350-1000 in the United States following the inaugural commercial flight from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The aircraft, which accommodates 371 passengers, is one of five new Airbus A350s to join Etihad’s fleet this year.