JetBlue has announced that its direct wholly owned subsidiary, Sundown Acquisition Corp. has extended the expiration date of the previously announced tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Shares”), of Spirit Airlines, Inc. for $30.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on 29 July 2022.