Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has officially opened new nonstop direct flights to the Greek island of Mykonos. SAUDIA will operate flights thrice a week on the Riyadh-Mykonos seasonal route starting 1 July and until the end of August 2022.