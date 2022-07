Added: 01.07.2022 12:00 | 11 views | 0 comments

Boutique hotel brand Hotel Indigo has opened its first property in Austria, Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt. Centrally located, the hotel is a short walk from the city’s historic centre, the ‘Margareten’ district, a culturally diverse neighbourhood, including everything from 19th century architecture to relaxed eateries and secret gardens offering sanctuaries to both travellers and locals alike.