Resorts World Las Vegas unveils Loop passenger station



Added: 01.07.2022 8:22 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: lasvegasthenandnow.com



Resorts World Las Vegas has unveiled its Las Vegas Convention Center Loop passenger station, providing direct underground access to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in an enjoyable, efficient and environmentally friendly way in minutes in all-electric Teslas. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Las Vegas