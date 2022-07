Silk Way West Airlines signs order for two A350F



Silk Way West Airlines based in Baku, Azerbaijan has signed a purchase agreement for two A350F. This is the first order from the Caspian region for this aircraft type. The freighters are intended to modernize and further grow the existing fleet with the most efficient and sustainable cargo aircraft available in the market. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »