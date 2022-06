Iberostar announces Ocean Health Roadmap at UN Ocean Conference



Added: 30.06.2022 15:40 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.majorca-mallorca.co.uk



Iberostar Group, a leading hotel company in responsible tourism with more than 100 hotels in 16 countries, presented its roadmap for the protection of the oceans through an ambitious plan aimed at recovering coastal health in all the destinations where it operates at the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference, which is being held this week in Lisbon, Portugal. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels