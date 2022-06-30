Gear up for summer with the feast of flavours at Zsa Zsa Lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

Transformed for the summer season into a piece of Latin America, Zsa Zsa lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi will transport diners south with a special menu of traditional dishes by Executive Chef Christian Buenrostro from July 6, 2022 onward.