Four Seasons Hotel Doha announces the appointment of Joris Quintelier as Director of Food & Beverage. A true Four Seasons success story, Quintelier has spent more than a decade working in various positions in food and beverage and now takes the helm of the division at Four Seasons Hotel Doha at an exciting time with its debut of new restaurants, including a new iconic concept by Jean-Georges, and as the Hotel gears up to welcome guests from around the globe for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.