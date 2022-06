Domestic travels reach over 37M last year: DOT



Domestic tourism continues to rise from the pandemic slump with local trips in 2021 reaching 37.27 million. Based on the latest data presented by the Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday, these figures are 38.16 percent higher than the 26.98 million recorded in 2020. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »