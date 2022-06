Added: 30.06.2022 14:43 | 7 views | 0 comments

The Republic of Mauritius has announced a further easing of Covid restrictions in response to its successful vaccination campaign and resultant low infection rate. From Friday July 1st, the requirement for facemasks will be relaxed. However, it will be mandatory to wear facemasks in public areas such as hospitals, port, airport and public transport. Moreover, upon arrival tests for vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers have been waived.