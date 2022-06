Added: 30.06.2022 14:47 | 7 views | 0 comments

Ryanair, Ireland’s favourite airline, welcomed the Irish Govt’s decision to use the Defence Forces to assist with passenger security processing at Dublin Airport until the end of the summer period. This measure will support the hardworking DAA security staff, especially during peak weekend travel and reduce the chances of long queues that passengers have experienced particularly at the start of the summer season.