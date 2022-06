Pieter Elbers receives royal decoration at farewell reception



His Majesty, King Willem-Alexander today accorded KLM CEO Pieter Elbers the title of Commander in the Order of Orange-Nassau at his farewell reception because of his tireless efforts for KLM and the airline industry in the Netherlands.