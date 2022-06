Added: 30.06.2022 12:15 | 13 views | 0 comments

AirAsia Academy, RedBeat Capital’s education arm under Capital A Berhad has recently joined forces with Malaysia’s leading automotive marketplace and tech unicorn Carsome to develop in-demand marketable tech skills for the underprivileged women through #RatuTech. The campaign aims to encourage women to not only develop marketable skills but also to expand their economic opportunities, participate in decision-making, network, grow as individuals, and simply have fun with technology.