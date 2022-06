Added: 30.06.2022 11:53 | 7 views | 0 comments

As part of its mandate to promote tourism as a rewarding career option for Emiratis and UAE-based professionals, and to develop those already working in the private sector, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled a revamped calendar of training programmes and Emiratisation initiatives for the second half of 2022.