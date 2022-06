Car hire costs double compared to pre-pandemic prices



Source: www.autobild.de



A 12 country study of car hire costs worldwide reveals that the average price to hire a compact family car (e.g. a VW Golf) for a week this summer has rocketed to £652 a week, compared to just £310 in 2019, an increase of £342 – a 110% increase. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »