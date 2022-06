Added: 30.06.2022 1:30 | 1 views | 0 comments

This week in Ha Noi, Vietnam Art Exhibition Centre coordinated with Hanoi Media, Hanoi Chef Association, World Association of Masterchefs in Vietnam, Megalink Co. to organise a press meeting with the theme “Attaining Michelin aspiration”. The event is in the framework of the Vietnam and International Cuisine and Culture Festival - Eggs Festival.