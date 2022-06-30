Holland America Line adds second commemorative 150th anniversary transatlantic crossing



Added: 29.06.2022 23:00 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cruisetimetables.com



As its 150th anniversary approaches April 18, 2023, Holland America Line is adding a second commemorative transatlantic crossing aboard Rotterdam to the schedule of celebratory events More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »