Blackstone completes acquisition of Crown Resorts



Blackstone has announced that real estate funds and private equity funds managed by Blackstone ("Blackstone") have completed the acquisition of Crown Resorts Limited ("Crown") in the largest transaction to date for the firm in Asia Pacific.