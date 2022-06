Vietjet opens new international routes



Source: baodanang.vn



In the activities of the Da Nang Investment Forum 2022, with the participation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, People’s Committee of Da Nang City and the new-age carrier Vietjet have signed Memorandum of Understanding on 5-year strategic cooperation (2022 - 2027) to support development and contribute to the socio-economic development of Vietnam in general and Da Nang in particular. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Prime minister