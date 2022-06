Tawfeeq Travel opens doors of 17th Travel Hub



Tawfeeq Travel, Qatar’s leading Travel Management Company has opened the doors to yet another Travel Hub at the Hamad International Airport (HIA) Metro Station. Residents of Qatar and visitors from all over the globe can now experience world class travel services & products while travelling through Qatar’s Hamad International Airport. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Airports