Marriott Bonvoy launches co-branded credit cards with China CITIC Bank



Added: 29.06.2022



Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel programme and marketplace, has announced the launch of three Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Cards1, providing residents of mainland China with more exclusive benefits and value-added services. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »