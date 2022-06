Added: 29.06.2022 9:43 | 8 views | 0 comments

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Council, has launched ‘Dubai Global’, an initiative to establish 50 integrated commercial representative offices for Dubai in five continents across the world during the next few years. The initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the best business hubs in the world.