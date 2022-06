Sandals Royal Curaçao marks grand opening at carnival



Sandals has welcomed the vibrant spirit of the Dutch Caribbean with an enchanting grand opening celebration at Sandals Royal Curaçao. The event was headlined by the island’s most captivating performers – including the highly-anticipated return of carnival. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Royals