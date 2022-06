Sebastian Ebel appointed as new CEO TUI Group



Added: 28.06.2022 8:51 | 0 views | 0 comments



At its meeting today, TUI’s Supervisory Board discussed the future set-up of the Executive Board. Current CEO Fritz Joussen had already announced on Friday that he will resign as of 30 September. The Presiding Committee of the Supervisory Board had proposed to appoint the current Chief Financial Officer Sebastian Ebel as the new Chairman of the Executive Board as of 1 October. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »