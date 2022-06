Added: 27.06.2022 15:45 | 5 views | 0 comments

With a guest experience that is constantly evolving, Singita is embarking on a journey to transform its existing boutique and gallery (B&G) concept to celebrate Africa’s growing status as a place of artistic renown. The first art gallery space was piloted at Singita Sabi Sand earlier this year with a second opening at Singita Kruger National Park, in July 2022.