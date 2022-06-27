Focus: Costa Navarino and AEGEAN Airlines host first Aegean Messinia Pro-Am 2022

Costa Navarino, Europeâ€™s newest golf destination, to host the joint golf event with AEGEAN Airlines, Greeceâ€™s largest airline, 14-17 September 2022.