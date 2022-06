Emirates shows support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises



To mark the United Nation’s Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day, and the vital role these enterprises play in post-pandemic recovery, Emirates is empowering MSMEs to seek growth opportunities with an attractive incentive for new members who enrol into the Emirates Business Rewards programme. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Emirates