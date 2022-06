Hyatt to bring Luxury Park Hyatt brand to Johannesburg



Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of the Millat Group for the Winston Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg, to join the Hyatt portfolio as an affiliated hotel. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels