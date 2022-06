Added: 26.06.2022 5:00 | 7 views | 0 comments

Celebrity Cruises, the leader in relaxed luxury cruising, is celebrating its complete 15-ship fleet comeback with Celebrity Infinity setting sail for the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades. The milestone sailing marks not only the ship’s first sailing in 881 days, but the full return of all 63 ships in the parent-company Royal Caribbean Group fleet.