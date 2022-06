Added: 27.06.2022 10:05 | 7 views | 0 comments

Booking.com is kicking off the summer with a spectacular Pitch View Penthouse at Wembley Stadium, for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ Final. The football-themed penthouse will be bookable as a one-night-only sleepover experience, for two lucky guests, at the final on Sunday 31 July, plus best view seats to the game.