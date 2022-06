A&K Travel acquires Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony



travelbta.com



A&K Travel Group has acquired the luxury cruise vessels Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The two ships will resume service in 2023 after undergoing extensive refurbishment and will operate under the “Crystal Cruises” brand that has also been acquired by A&K Travel Group. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises