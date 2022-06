Added: 23.06.2022 17:45 | 8 views | 0 comments

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, visited the latest Emirates A380 as part of the official opening tour of ILA Berlin 2022. He was welcomed by Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline as well as Volker Greiner, Emirates Vice President North & Central Europe.