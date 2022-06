Added: 23.06.2022 23:00 | 5 views | 0 comments

Carnival Cruise Line is teaming up with Costa Cruises creating a new concept for Carnival’s North American guests when COSTA® by CARNIVAL® debuts in the spring of 2023 and Costa Venezia TM joins the Carnival fleet sailing from New York. Costa Venezia will be followed by Costa Firenze TM arriving in the spring of 2024 to sail from Long Beach.