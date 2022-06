Added: 24.06.2022 2:20 | 10 views | 0 comments

Costa Cruises announces a new program for the next seasons for Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze as the Company teams up with Carnival Cruise Line creating a new concept for Carnival’s North American guests when COSTA® by CARNIVAL® debuts in the spring of 2023 and Costa Venezia joins the Carnival fleet. Costa Venezia will be followed by Costa Firenze arriving in the spring of 2024.