flydubai prepares for a record-breaking summer



Added: 24.06.2022 4:50 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: gulfnews.com



flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, is preparing for a record-breaking summer, building on the momentum from the tremendous performance in the first quarter of 2022 and the surge in demand for travel. The carrier is gearing up to welcome three million passengers over the busiest summer in the airline’s history. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Dubai Tags: Surgery