IHG breaks ground on Grenada resort



IHG is celebrating the groundbreaking of its new InterContinental Grenada Resort hotel. Located on the scenic shoreline of La Sagesse Beach, and adjacent to the highly anticipated, in-development Six Senses Grenada hotel, the InterContinental Grenada Resort is projected to open in 2025. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels