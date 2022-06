UNWTO prepares to host first Global Youth Tourism Summit



The first UNWTO Global Youth Tourism Summit will bring more than 130 young people from 60 countries to Sorrento, Italy, next week, giving them a unique platform to play a leading role in the future of the sector. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Italy