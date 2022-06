Added: 23.06.2022 16:11 | 22 views | 0 comments

Naviva®, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico, the brand’s first adult-only tented resort in the Americas, is now confirming arrivals from 1 December 2022. A nature retreat featuring 15 luxury tents nestled amid 48 forested acres (19 hectares) on a private peninsula overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the unrivalled and unconventional Naviva experience creates an environment that fosters community, personal growth and knowledge enhancement.