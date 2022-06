Dubai records successful tourism in 2022



Dubai’s successful tourism rebound continues to inspire global tourism recovery with the city welcoming 6.17 million international overnight visitors from January to May 2022, a 197 per cent year-on-year increase from the same five-month period in 2021, which saw the destination attracting just over two million international travellers. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Dubai